/Pride month special: A look at Hollywood's most inspiring LGBTQ+ couples

As we celebrate June as Pride Month, take a look at some of Hollywood's most beloved yet inspiring LGBTQ+ couples, from Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer to Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, whose relationships continue to inspire fans worldwide.
June is celebrated as Pride Month around the world. On this auspicious day, here's a look at these Hollywood LGBTQ+ couples who have become symbols of love and commitment in the entertainment industry.
American actress and filmmaker Kristen Stewart married screenwriter Dylan Meyer on April 20, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. After first meeting on a film set in 2013, they built a lasting relationship and are now enjoying married life together.
Acclaimed American actor and playwright Colman Domingo has been married to his husband, Raúl Domingo, since 2014. The couple met in 2005 and got married nine years later. Having been together for more than 20 years, they are considered one of the entertainment industry's most talked-about queer couples.
Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress Niecy Nash has been married to singer-songwriter Jessica Betts since August 2020. Nash was previously married to Don Nash, with whom she shares three children, and they continue to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship. Before entering into a new phase as a same-sex couple with Betts, she was married to Jay Tucker in 2011 and got divorced in March 2020.
Canadian actor Victor Garber and model Rainer Andreesen have been together since 1999. The couple took their relationship to the next level when they married on October 10, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Tofino. They later shared the news on social media, attracting widespread attention.
Neil Patrick Harris, best known for How I Met Your Mother, and David Burtka married on September 6, 2014, and have been together for more than two decades. They began dating in 2004 and got engaged in 2007. The couple shares twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, who were born via surrogacy.
The much-renowned TV host Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi have been together for more than two decades. After dating for nearly four years, they married on August 16, 2008, and have since remained one of Hollywood's most recognisable couples.
Actor Justice Smith, known for All the Bright Places, is in a long-term relationship with actor Nicholas L Ashe. The pair made their relationship public in June 2020. Although they reportedly experienced a brief split, they later reconciled and have remained together since.