/Presidents Day 2026: What it is, when it falls, and what’s open or closed

Presidents Day was originally established to honour the first president, George Washington’s legacy. Over time, it came to recognise other US presidents as well. The holiday is observed on the third Monday of February as a federal holiday.
Presidents Day 2026 falls on Monday, Feb 16. Observed as a federal holiday, it always occurs on the third Monday of February under the Uniform Monday Holiday Law. While officially "Washington’s Birthday," it now recognises all US presidents, providing a three-day weekend for millions across the country.
Originally established in 1879 to honour George Washington, the holiday was first observed on his actual birthday, Feb 22. In 1971, the date was shifted to create long weekends. Today, it also acknowledges Abraham Lincoln (born Feb 12), bridging the gap between these two iconic American leaders.
The day serves as a time to reflect on the legacy of American leadership. A long-standing tradition continues in the US Senate, where George Washington’s Farewell Address is read aloud. It has evolved from a simple birthday celebration into a broader recognition of the presidency.
Since it is a federal holiday, all government offices will be closed. You should expect banks, post offices, and the stock market to remain closed on Feb 16. Most public schools also pause classes, though local district calendars may vary across different states.
Life doesn't stop for everyone; retail stores, malls, and grocery outlets typically stay open, often hosting major holiday sales. Restaurants, gas stations, and convenience stores operate as usual. Private employers decide their own schedules, as they aren't legally required to observe federal holidays.
Federal employees are guaranteed a paid day off. For state and local workers, it depends on regional laws. In the private sector, leave is at the employer's discretion. Many workers in retail and hospitality remain on duty to serve the influx of holiday shoppers.