USA men's hockey team goalie Conner Hellebuyck became the latest athlete to get the Presidetial Medal of Freedom - the highest civilian honour in the USA. The announcement was made by US president Donald Trump during the State of Union address on Tuesday (Fen 24).
Hellebuyck has been given the honour for his sensational 40 stops out of 41 in Winter Olympics 2026 men's ice hockey final against Canada.
Thanks to his efforts, Team USA won the gold medal in ice hockey for the first time since the ‘Miracle on Ice’ in 1980.
Below are some of the athletes to have won the Presidential Medal of Freedom over the years:
Gymnast Simone Biles was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022 by the then president Joe Biden.
She is one of the most decorated gymnasts not only in the USA but world history.
She has won 11 Olympics medals including nine gold and has 30 World Championship (23 gold medals) as well.
Former US women's soccer team star Megan Rapinoe was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the year 2022 by Joe Biden.
Rapinoe was part of the USWNT to win 2012 London Olympics gold and two back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015 & 2019.
She last played an international match in FIFA World Cup 2023.
Former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was conferred with the Presidential Medal of Freesom in 2016 by Barak Obama.
Jordan is often hailed as one of the greatest basketball players ever to play in the National Basketball League (NBA).
He won six NBA title in his career - all with Chicago Bulls in a three-peat from 1991-93 and 1996-98.
Swimmer Katie Ledecky was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2024 by Joe Biden.
Ledecky is one of the most decorated siwmmers of all time with 14 Olympics medals including nine gold medals and 18 individual gold medals at World Aquatic Championship.
Tiger Woods, arguably the most successful golfer of all time, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom i 2019 by Donald Trump in his first term.
Woods has won 15 majors in his career - 5 Masters, 4 PGA Tournament, and three each of the Open and US Open.