USA men's hockey team goalie Conner Hellebuyck became the latest athlete to get the Presidetial Medal of Freedom - the highest civilian honour in the USA. The announcement was made by US president Donald Trump during the State of Union address on Tuesday (Fen 24).

Hellebuyck has been given the honour for his sensational 40 stops out of 41 in Winter Olympics 2026 men's ice hockey final against Canada.

Thanks to his efforts, Team USA won the gold medal in ice hockey for the first time since the ‘Miracle on Ice’ in 1980.

Hellebuycky joined many famous names after being named for Presidential Medal of Freedom including legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, baseball great Babe Ruth, tennis stalwart Billie Jean King, etc.

Below are some of the athletes to have won the Presidential Medal of Freedom over the years: