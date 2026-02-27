/President Murmu takes sortie in LCH 'Prachand' as IAF showcases might at Vayushakti-26

“Prachand helicopter is a powerful symbol of self-reliance. At this moment, I am flying over the Jaisalmer district. I extend my heartfelt greetings and deepest gratitude to our brave soldiers,” President Murmu said during the flight in a message to the nation.
President Droupadi Murmu took a sortie on the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Friday. The visit underscored India’s growing indigenous defence capabilities and highlighted the Indian Air Force’s operational readiness during the high-profile military demonstration.
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew alongside the Supreme Commander in a second LCH. The President reached Jaisalmer to witness the Indian Air Force’s major firepower display, Exercise Vayu Shakti, showcasing frontline platforms and advanced combat capabilities.
The Indian Air Force is demonstrating its operational prowess through Exercise Vayushakti-26 at Pokhran Air-to-Ground Range on February 27, 2026. The large-scale drill highlights the force’s ability to punish adversaries swiftly, dominate the operational environment from the outset, and convert tactical success into strategic outcomes.
The exercise also showcases the IAF’s crucial role in humanitarian assistance and disaster management. It demonstrates rapid airlift capability, rescue operations, and evacuation missions from conflict zones within India and abroad, reinforcing the force’s position as the country’s first and fastest responder during emergencies.
Full-spectrum operations feature fighter, transport, and helicopter platforms, including Tejas, Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and Mirage 2000. Advanced systems such as Akash, SpyDer, and counter-unmanned aerial systems are executing complex day, dusk, and night combat missions.
During the drill, frontline fighters carried out precision strikes using air-to-ground guided bombs and missiles against simulated enemy targets. Meanwhile, Boeing Apache and Boeing Chinook helicopters conducted low-altitude firing, casualty evacuation, and heavy-lift operations across challenging battlefield terrain.
Vayushakti-26 highlights indigenous strength under the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The LCH Prachand, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, is India’s only high-altitude attack helicopter capable of operating at 5,000 metres. Equipped with twin Shakti engines and stealth features, it provides critical support in Himalayan warfare scenarios.