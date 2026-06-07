/‘Premium fuel myth’: Does 97 octane petrol give your normal car better mileage?

Using premium 97 octane petrol in a standard car does not increase mileage or engine power. Regular engines are built for 91 octane, making the expensive fuel upgrade a waste of money.
Most standard commuter cars are specifically engineered to run efficiently on standard 91 octane petrol. Pouring a higher grade fuel into these engines does not physically alter their compression ratios or increase their overall power output by a single per cent.
Independent tests constantly show that premium fuel offers exactly zero per cent improvement in fuel economy for normal vehicles. The engine computer simply adjusts the spark timing to match the fuel, meaning you get the exact same mileage as standard petrol.
Premium 97 octane petrol routinely costs roughly Rs 10 to Rs 15 more per litre than standard unleaded fuel. Over a year of daily driving, this recurring price gap drains your wallet without offering any measurable performance benefit for a standard vehicle.
Oil companies often market premium petrol as having superior cleaning agents that protect valves and cylinders. In reality, current standard 91 octane fuels already contain 100 per cent of the mandated detergents needed to keep a modern engine entirely clean.
Only high-performance sports cars and luxury vehicles possess the high-compression engines required to utilize 97 octane petrol effectively. Unless your vehicle owner's manual specifically mandates premium fuel, sticking to standard unleaded is the smartest financial choice.