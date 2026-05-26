/Premier League 2025-26 Review | Who scored most goals, assists and passes and teams which qualified for Champions League

Arsenal lifted the 2025-26 Premier League title, while England's top clubs secured Champions League qualification. Erling Haaland finished as the league's top scorer, Bruno Fernandes led the assists chart, and Virgil van Dijk recorded the most passes.
Arsenal ended their 22-year long wait for Premier League trophy by clinching the 2025-26 title after a remarkable campaign under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners displaying courage and held their nerves during tricky times throughout the season to finish ahead of their rivals. Arsenal dominated key fixtures and maintained their composure during the title run-in, securing their place as England's best team.
The race for UEFA Champions League qualification went down to the wire, with several Premier League giants battling for a top-five finish. Arsenal's title-winning campaign guaranteed their place among Europe's elite, while fellow contenders also secured qualification after strong domestic seasons. From England, five teams which will feature in Champions League next season are: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Liverpool.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland once again finished as the Premier League's leading scorer with 27 goals, underlining his reputation as one of football's deadliest forwards. The Norwegian striker delivered goals with remarkable consistency to finish five above the second best Igor Thiago's 22. Haaland proved unstoppable for much of the campaign, playing a crucial role in City's push for domestic success.
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes emerged as the Premier League's top assist provider, showcasing his creativity and vision throughout the season. He broke the Premier League record with 21 assists in the season as Man United qualified for the Champions League. The Portuguese midfielder consistently unlocked opposition defenses with precise through balls, intelligent movement and exceptional passing range. Fernandes created numerous scoring opportunities for his teammates and remained United's primary attacking orchestrator.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk topped the Premier League charts with 2792 completed passes, highlighting his crucial role in building attacks from the back. The Dutch centre-back combined composure, intelligence and accuracy to dictate possession and control the tempo of matches. Van Dijk's distribution allowed Liverpool to transition smoothly from defense to attack, while his leadership and consistency made him one of the most influential defenders in the league throughout the season.