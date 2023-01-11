Pregnant stars who served gorgeous looks at the 80th Golden Globe Awards
At this year's Golden Globe Awards, several stars showed off their baby bumps in gorgeous outfits and gave moms-to-be some serious maternity style goals. Despite the fact that maternity gowns often get a bad rap for being too unfashionable or basic, these divas and their stylists ensured that they and their precious plus-ones were dressed to the nines in hand-picked ensembles.
From Claire Danes to Hilary Swank, check out all the pregnant celebrities who strutted down the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globes ceremony.
Hilary Swank
Hollywood actress Hilary Swank, who was nominated in the Best Television Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Eileen Fitzgerald, reached the award ceremony, on Tuesday, with her husband Philip Schneider. Wearing a green gown with black bows on the shoulders, Swank flashed a huge grin as she posed for the paps for the glamorous evening. She is expecting twins and is currently in her third trimester.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Kaley Cuoco
'The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco looked gorgeous in a darling lilac empire waist gown designed by Vera Wang. She completed her look with earrings and a ring from Rahaminov Diamonds. The expecting star's gown featured a draped print throughout and a square neckline.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Claire Danes
At the prestigious award ceremony, Claire Danes, who has won three Primetime Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards till date, stunned in a white floral Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown that featured crystal embellishments, a feather hem and a pink bow around the bust. The actress is currently expecting her third child.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Abby Elliott
The actress looked radiant as she showed off her baby bump on the red carpet this Tuesday. Donning a high-neck orange gown designed by Pamella Roland, the actress gave fans major style lessons.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Amy Elizabeth Boland
Amy Elizabeth Boland, 'Blackbird' star Paul Walter Hauser's wife, cradled her bump while walking the carpet. In a black dress, the mom-to-be looked every bit stunning. Paul won a Golden Globe trophy for the Best Supporting Actor — Television Limited Series/Motion Picture category.