Pregnant stars who served gorgeous looks at the 80th Golden Globe Awards

At this year's Golden Globe Awards, several stars showed off their baby bumps in gorgeous outfits and gave moms-to-be some serious maternity style goals. Despite the fact that maternity gowns often get a bad rap for being too unfashionable or basic, these divas and their stylists ensured that they and their precious plus-ones were dressed to the nines in hand-picked ensembles.

From Claire Danes to Hilary Swank, check out all the pregnant celebrities who strutted down the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globes ceremony.