Practice what you preach - British PM Boris Johnson accused of not practicing social distancing

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced accusations he had failed to follow his own advice on social distancing after he tested positive for coronavirus. Johnson is currently under intensive care unit battling the virus.

Boris Johnson

British PM Boris Johnson confirmed on Twitter that he is infected with novel coronavirus. Johnson said "over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus" in a tweet.

He further said that he is self-isolating himself and would "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference".

(Photograph:Reuters)