Practice what you preach - British PM Boris Johnson accused of not practicing social distancing

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced accusations he had failed to follow his own advice on social distancing after he tested positive for coronavirus. Johnson is currently under intensive care unit battling the virus. 

British PM Boris Johnson confirmed on Twitter that he is infected with novel coronavirus. Johnson said "over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus" in a tweet.

He further said that he is self-isolating himself and would "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference".

Matt Hancock developed a temperature and sore throat on Wednesday evening, just hours after he had been in close contact with the Prime Minister.

As recently as Wednesday afternoon, he was pictured next to Mr Johnson and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who is considered more at risk from coronavirus as he has Type 1 diabetes, shortly after Prime Minister's Questions.

The Prime Minister and UK's health secretary Matt Hancock were seen in closed quarters in Commons inside the suggested 6ft limit. Both the Prime Minister and UK's health secretary were later on diagnosed with the coronavirus.
 

Chief Medical Officer had revealed that he showed signs of the novel virus, just hours after the PM and UK's health secretary were tested positive. Chris Witty (Chief Medical Officer) has been the face of the nation.

Chris Witty is also the consultation doctor of Boris Johnson, who advised the Prime Minister in person when he showed coronavirus like symptoms. 

