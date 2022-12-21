Powerful quake causes destruction in California. See pics!

Written By: Wion Web Desk Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

A powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the northern coast of California early Tuesday. It damaged homes and roads and ruptured utility lines and left thousands of residents without running water and electricity. At least a dozen people were injured, and two others died from "medical emergencies".

Rockslides and power cuts

A powerful earthquake left at least two people dead in northern California on Tuesday. The relatively shallow 6.4-magnitude quake lead to rockslides and power cuts to tens of thousands. Significant damage was reported from the Eel River Valley community.

(Photograph: Reuters )

USGS predicts more quakes in the region

Around 70,000 customers were without power and Pacific Gas and Electric Company hasn't been able to confirm by when will the power be back. A series of aftershocks were also recorded in the wake of the quake. USGS has predicted more quakes in the port city of Eureka, in Humboldt County, in the coming days, which is 250 miles northwest of San Francisco.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Homes sustain damage

Social media images showed shattered windows, items in homes tossed from shelves and a supermarket aisle littered with spilled goods. Debris and small rockslides were also reported along a central route from Humboldt County to central California.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Quakes are common in California

Earthquakes are fairly common in California and seismologists believe a quake capable of causing widespread destruction will hit the state in the next 30 years.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Massive quakes reported earlier

In 1994, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake had hit Northridge, in northwest of Los Angeles, killing at least 60 people. A damage of $10 billion was estimated. Earlier, in 1989, a 6.9 quake in San Francisco claimed the lives of 67 people.

(Photograph: Reuters )