Danish Siddiqui, Pulitzer Prize winning Indian photojournalist working for Reuters was killed in Afghanistan on Friday (July 16). He lost his life in a Taliban attack on Afghan security forces as he was covering the conflict between the two sides. His death has come as shock and journalists worldover are expressing grief and anger. Siddiqui was known to capture images that were hard-hitting. Here are some of the powerful photos of Afghan conflict the departed journalist had captured.