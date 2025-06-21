/Power, money, and a passion for Victor Hugo: 6 facts about Iran’s elusive leader Ayatollah Khamenei

As Israeli airstrikes rattle Tehran and Iran’s regional proxies face setbacks, one man remains firmly in control, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In Iran's theocratic system, the Supreme leader is the most powerful position in the country, ranking above the President, Parliament and even the judiciary. At 86, Khamenei commands every lever of Iranian power. He commands the Iranian armed forces, appoints heads of the judiciary, state media as well as the key security agencies of the country. He even holds the power to dismiss the elected officials, countermand legislation and declare war or peace. From a vast financial empire to unexpected literary tastes, here is a list of six revealing insights into the man who rules Iran behind the curtain.