/Power, money, and a passion for Victor Hugo: 6 facts about Iran’s elusive leader Ayatollah Khamenei

As Israeli airstrikes rattle Tehran and Iran’s regional proxies face setbacks, one man remains firmly in control, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In Iran's theocratic system, the Supreme leader is the most powerful position in the country, ranking above the President, Parliament and even the judiciary. At 86, Khamenei commands every lever of Iranian power. He commands the Iranian armed forces, appoints heads of the judiciary, state media as well as the key security agencies of the country. He even holds the power to dismiss the elected officials, countermand legislation and declare war or peace. From a vast financial empire to unexpected literary tastes, here is a list of six revealing insights into the man who rules Iran behind the curtain.
Born in 1939 in the northern Iranian city of Mashhad, Khamenei was imprisoned multiple times under the US-backed Shah for his political activism. He was the second of the eight children in a family headed by his father who was a religious cleric. A loyal ally of Ayatollah Khomeini, he rose quickly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He served as the President from 1981 to 1989. Though lacking top clerical credentials, he became Iran’s president in the 1980s and was unexpectedly elevated to Supreme Leader in 1989 following Khomeini’s death.
While Iran has elected presidents, real power lies with Khamenei. No major policy decision proceeds without his approval — making him the final arbiter of Iran’s domestic and international agenda. His position has been established on the doctrine of velayat-e faqih, or 'guardianship of the jurist', which gives a cleric ultimate sovereignty over an Islamic state.
Khamenei is believed to oversee an economic network worth around $95 billion through the organisation Setad. This sprawling entity controls sectors from oil and telecoms to real estate and even ostrich farms. While there’s no evidence of personal enrichment, Setad has been accused of expropriating assets from minorities and political exiles.
Under Khamenei’s patronage, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has evolved into a military-industrial powerhouse. It manages Iran’s ballistic missile and drone programmes and directs operations abroad via the Quds Force. In return for its loyalty, the IRGC enjoys political clout and economic autonomy.
Khamenei is the architect of Iran’s so-called “Axis of Resistance” — an alliance that includes Hezbollah, Houthi rebels, and militias in Iraq and Gaza. This strategy gave Iran influence across the region without direct confrontation. Recent Israeli strikes, however, have severely weakened parts of this network. Public appearances by Khamenei are infrequent and heavily choreographed. His movements are guarded by elite IRGC units. During recent Israeli strikes, reports suggested he was moved to a secure bunker, yet continued to lead military and political coordination remotely.
Despite his austere image, Khamenei has expressed deep admiration for Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables, calling it “miraculous among all other novels.” He has recommended it to young Iranians, describing it as a story of compassion and history. It’s a rare insight into a man known more for repression than reflection.