Post-pandemic Europe: Countries you can visit this summer

France

With 90 million visitors it was the world's top tourist destination before the pandemic hit last year.

The French government recently launched a multi-million-euro campaign to woo tourists.

Restrictions in France are gradually being lifted with the country's famous cafe terraces set to reopen on May 19 along with shops, museums and theatres.

Indoor spaces in restaurants and cafes will follow by reopening on June 9 with an expected near total return to normal by the end of the month.

