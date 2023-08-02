Portugal gears up for the Pope's arrival at World Youth Day

Young individuals from across the globe have gathered in Portugal to greet Pope Francis upon his arrival on Wednesday, concluding a remarkable gathering often referred to as "the Catholic Woodstock."

Prime Minister Antonio Costa visits the stage set up for the Pope

Two separate stages have been arranged in different places for the youth to gather for Masses, vigils, and various social and religious events. The Vatican has reported approximately 330,000 registered participants, with the possibility of even more attending. The Portuguese authorities anticipate over one million attendees, and Prime Minister Antonio Costa has described it as "the largest international event" ever hosted by Portugal.

(Photograph: Reuters )

World Youth Day

World Youth Day, an initiative introduced by the late Pope John Paul, aims to engage young Catholics in their teenage or early adult years. It takes place every two or three years, rotating to various cities. However, the event was suspended after 2019 due to the global pandemic, making this year's gathering the first one since then.

(Photograph: Reuters )

World Youth Day

Despite the excitement of the upcoming World Youth Day event, the Church's sexual abuse scandal remains a lingering concern. The recent report by a Portuguese commission revealing that at least 4,815 minors were sexually abused by clergy, predominantly priests, over a 70-year period, serves as a stark reminder of the work the Church still needs to undertake to address and move past the scandal.

(Photograph: Reuters )

World Youth Day

Activist organisations are intending to use prominent outdoor signs to bring attention to the issue of clergy sexual abuse. Additionally, another protest group has scheduled a demonstration on Friday at Lisbon's Martim Moniz square. While it is anticipated that Pope Francis will meet privately with abuse victims, the Vatican has not officially confirmed this meeting. If it occurs, the announcement will be made after the event to prioritise privacy for those involved.

(Photograph: Reuters )

World Youth Day

Young Catholics from various nations have converged in Lisbon, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Pope. Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims have gathered in one of Lisbon's main parks, waving their respective countries' flags and singing joyously. This event marks the beginning of the world's biggest assembly of young Catholics.

(Photograph: Reuters )

World Youth Day

Amidst the summer heat, the event is being held with temperatures expected to reach around 30 degrees Celsius (86°F). The young participants will be accommodated in various locations, such as schools, gyms, fire stations, and with local families. Many of them have even planned to sleep outdoors on the night before the closing Mass, which will take place in Lisbon's Parque Tejo.

(Photograph: Reuters )