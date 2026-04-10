/Portraits and Prayer: Thousands gather across Iran to honour slain leader Khamenei

Iran’s Ali Khamenei was killed as US and Israel launched strikes on Tehran. In the latest report it has surfaced that the traffic cameras in the capital were tracked to trace the movement of bodyguards of the supreme leader, details of which were reported by the news outlet Financial Times. In a major intelligence coup, the Mossad hijacked Iran’s domestic surveillance apparatus to dismantle the regime's security from within. By leveraging a compromised camera that overlooked the parking zone for Khamenei's guards, Israeli intelligence spent years cataloging the addresses, schedules, and roles of the Supreme Leader's personal protectors, turning a tool of state oppression into a tactical advantage for the current conflict.