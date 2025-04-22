Advertisment
Photos

Pope Francis dies: Latest images coming in as people pay tribute worldwide

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Monday (April 22) after a heart attack, Vatican City said. As the world mourns the death of "People's Pope," here are some of the latest photos from across the globe of his followers' tribute to him.

Authored by: Gulshan Parveen
Photograph: (AFP)
Photograph: (AFP)
Candles and flowers are placed next to images of late Pope Francis at the entrance of the Buenos Aires Cathedral on April 21, 2025.
1/7

Philippine Cardinal Jose Advincula lights a candle as he offer prayers in front of a portrait of Pope Francis ahead of the requiem mass at the Manila Cathedral in Manila on April 22, 2025.
2/7

Pedestrians pass before a television news broadcast showing file footage of Pope Francis, in Tokyo on April 22, 2025.
3/7

A picture of Pope Francis is displayed at a church of the Catholic Archdiocese of Taipei, in Taipei on April 22, 2025.
4/7

Worshippers pays respects to the late Pope Francis at St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne on April 22, 2025.
5/7

People offer prayers in front of a portrait of Pope Francis ahead of the requiem mass at the Manila cathedral on April 22, 2025.
6/7

A woman writes a message for the late Pope Francis outside the Buenos Aires Cathedral on April 21, 2025.
7/7

