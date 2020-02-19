Pompeii's House of Lovers reopens 40 years after being ravaged
One of Pompeii’s most celebrated buildings, the House of Lovers, has reopened to the public on Tuesday, 40 years after it was severely damaged in an earthquake.
Let's have a look at the beautiful domus:
Jewel of ancient city
It is considered to be among the jewels of the ancient city that was buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD79, was discovered in 1933 with its second floor and decorations almost completely preserved.
(Photograph:AFP)
Domus
House of Lovers is a domus which is a type of house in which upper class people used to dwell.
Domus are usually found in almost all major Roman cities.
(Photograph:AFP)
Closed for repair
The building was closed for repair following the Irpinia earthquake in 1980, which killed almost 3,000 people.
(Photograph:AFP)
Great Pompeii Project
The restoration was completed as a part of the European Union-funded Great Pompeii Project which has allowed the archaeological park to undertake wide-ranging restoration works and carry out new excavations since 2012.
(Photograph:AFP)
Name derived from Latin inscription
The name of the house, which dates back to the first century BC, was derived from a Latin inscription to the right of its entrance that translates as: “Lovers like bees pass a sweet life like honey. I wish it were so.”
(Photograph:AFP)
Frescoes
The home’s impeccably preserved frescoes contain images representing life and landscapes. Two other restored homes House of the Europa Ship and House of the Orchard have also been reopened.