/Tens of millions of dollars wagered on Polymarket over US attack on Iran as warships and drones swarm the region

US-Iran tensions continue to shroud the world, with President Donald Trump and Ayatollah Khamenei taking shots at each other, threatening a war-like situation. The situation has persisted for weeks, ever since deadly protests ravaged Iran. This has led to bets being placed on an American attack on Iran, as people speculate on the timeline of the expected action. However, with nothing having happened yet, tens of millions of dollars have been bet and lost on betting sites like Polymarket.