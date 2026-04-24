/Someone bet on a temperature spike in Paris on Polymarket. Then allegedly cheated using lighter or hair dryer

Polymarket has witnessed several such instances recently, with insider trading allegations hogging the limelight. It happened when the US captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, and then again a few times during the Iran War. On Thursday (April 23), a US special forces soldier was arrested for allegedly betting on Maduro's removal before the information was publicly available. Van Dyke, who was involved in the military operation, won more than $409,000. Polymarket released a statement, saying, "When we identified a user trading on classified government information, we referred the matter to the DOJ & cooperated with their investigation." It added, "Insider trading has no place on Polymarket. Today's arrest is proof the system works."