Delhi election: CM Kejriwal, President Kovind and others cast votes

Several polling booths in Delhi saw serpentine queues as people turned out in droves to choose the next chief minister of Delhi. Polling commenced earlier today, following high-octane campaigns which saw BJP, Congress and AAP exchanging barbs and accusing each other of failing to keep their promises.   

Let's look at a few political leaders and bureaucrats who cast their votes early in the morning:
 

President Kovind with the missus

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind cast their votes at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President’s Estate.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Rajinder Nagar was seen casting his vote at a polling station in Rajinder Nagar. Rocky Tuseed of Congress and RP Singh of BJP are pitted against him.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Arvind Kejriwal

Reporters were able to capture images of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaving his home to cast his vote. His opponents in  New Delhi constituency are Sunil Yadav of BJP and Congress's Romesh Sabharwal.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Meenakshi Lekhi

Member of Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi of BJP was seen casting her vote a polling station in South Extension Part-II. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Alka Lamba

Hailing from the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency is the Congress candidate Alka Lamba, seen casting her vote at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension. She is pitted against AAP's Prahlad Singh Sahni and Suman Gupta of BJP.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Parvesh Verma

Seen casting his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency was Parvesh Verma, a BJP MP. Sumesh Shokeen of Congress and BJP's Rajesh Gehlot are contesting for this constituency as well in a bid to replace Gulab Singh Yadav of AAP, who is the current MLA and party's candidate from Matiala.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Dr S Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. 
"It is a basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute," he said.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Voters at Shaheen Bagh

Voter stood in queues at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla. Sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of AAP is Amanatullah, who is running against BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri and Congress's Parvez Hashmi
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress president Sonia Gandhi accompanied by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Nirman Bhawan polling station to cast her vote

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

