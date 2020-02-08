Delhi election: CM Kejriwal, President Kovind and others cast votes

Several polling booths in Delhi saw serpentine queues as people turned out in droves to choose the next chief minister of Delhi. Polling commenced earlier today, following high-octane campaigns which saw BJP, Congress and AAP exchanging barbs and accusing each other of failing to keep their promises.
Let's look at a few political leaders and bureaucrats who cast their votes early in the morning:
Seen casting his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency was Parvesh Verma, a BJP MP. Sumesh Shokeen of Congress and BJP's Rajesh Gehlot are contesting for this constituency as well in a bid to replace Gulab Singh Yadav of AAP, who is the current MLA and party's candidate from Matiala.
(Photograph:Twitter)