Pollard powers Mumbai Indians to a thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings

Pollard power helps MI edge CSK in a thriller (Photo: IPL)

Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard smashed some lusty blows before Hardik Pandya smashed a few in a brief cameo. However, Pollard continued with his blitz and took MI over the winning line with a stunning knock of 87 not-out of 34 balls.

CSK bowlers did well to change till the 15-over mark but lost the plot as soon as Pollard started dominating the show.

MI now have eight points in seven matches whereas CSK still sit atop IPL 2021 table with 10 points in seven matches.



(Photograph:Twitter)