Police detain Imran Khan supporters demanding fresh elections in Pakistan

Updated: May 26, 2022, 04:18 PM(IST)

Pakistani police fired teargas, baton-charged and detained thousands of supporters of the recently ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who reached Islamabad on Wednesday to protest for demanding fresh elections. "I want to give a message to this imported government to announce elections within six days. Dissolve the assemblies and call an election in June," he said, to a thinned out crowd of thousands who later dispersed.

Protestors detained in Islamabad

More than 1,700 people have been arrested since police began raiding the homes of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters on Monday night, said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who previously accused protesters of planning to carry weapons.



Islamabad's entry and exit routes have been blocked, as well as important civic sites, officials said. Entry and exit points were also blocked to and from all major cities in Punjab province and on the Grand Trunk Road (GTR).



(Photograph:Reuters)