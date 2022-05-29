'Polarised election': Bogota voters weigh presidential options

Here is a sample of voters in their own words:

Rising in the polls, but never higher than third place, is anti-corruption candidate Rodolfo Hernandez, a 77-year-old businessman.

Leftist former Bogota mayor and ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro, 62, holds a seemingly unassailable lead in opinion polls, followed by right-wing candidate Federico Gutierrez, 47, an erstwhile mayor of second city Medellin.

For residents of the capital Bogota, a city of eight million, those issues include violent crime, deep-rooted inequality and fast-rising consumer prices.

Six men will contest Sunday's first-round presidential election in Colombia, but most voters are zooming in on one of three frontrunners they hope holds the answers to the country's many pressing problems.

For Petro

Jhon Richard Pejendino, 33, sells art on the streets of Bogota but would have liked to be a lawyer. He did not have money to go to university.

"There are public universities but you have to have very good marks to get in. If you don't have the marks you must pay, and if you do not have money, you do not get educated."

Pejendino supports Petro, who he believes "is for us, the poor."

The World Bank says Colombia is one of the countries of Latin American with the worst income inequality and biggest underground labor markets.

Shoe shiner Jaime Guerrero, 55, said crime and scant public transport were his main concerns.

''When he (Petro) was mayor, he did good things for the people, and we are hopeful he will do better as president," he said with a broad smile revealing many missing teeth.

Jewelery store worker Rosa Empera Alvis, 60, said she hoped Petro would negotiate with Colombia's last guerrilla group, the ELN -- as he has promised -- and finally bring lasting peace to the violence-plagued country.

And office cleaner Petrona Guzman, 43, said that as president, Petro should take steps to "bring down the cost of the basket of basic goods, which is very expensive, especially food."

She said she also believed Colombians deserved better access to health care, pensions and unemployment benefits.

"And we have to change education. Many people send their children out to work rather than university, because they do not have the money."

