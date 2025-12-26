/Poland intercepts Russian plane near its airspace – How many times has Moscow violated its airspace?

Polish radar detected an unidentified object in their airspace during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine, but the object disappeared from the radar near the city of Bydgoszcz before it could be identified. Four months later, on April 27, 2023, the wreckage of a Kh-55 cruise missile was found by a civilian riding a horse in a forest in Zamość, 15 km west of the city of Bydgoszcz. The missile was fired by Russia during its attack on Ukraine, but mistakenly veered off course, travelling into Poland.