/PM Modi to hoist sacred flag at Ayodhya Ram Temple: What it means and who all are invited for the event?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the sacred flag atop the 191-foot shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
The flag features three sacred symbols — Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree — each deeply rooted in Sanatan tradition.
The Kovidara tree, a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees created by Rishi Kashyap, represents ancient hybridisation. The Sun signifies Lord Ram’s Suryavansh lineage, while Om embodies eternal cosmic energy.
Around 10 am, PM Modi will visit Saptmandir, which includes shrines of Maharshi Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Agastya, Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari, followed by Sheshavtar Mandir. At 11 am, he will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir, then perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.
At noon, the Prime Minister will hoist the saffron flag on the temple shikhar, symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction and the beginning of a new era of cultural unity. He will also address the gathering.
The event coincides with Panchami of Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha and aligns with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Mata Sita’s Vivah Panchami, considered a day of divine union. The shikhar is built in the traditional North Indian Nagara style, while the 800-metre Parkota adopts South Indian architectural features, showcasing a blend of regional craftsmanship.
According to reports, around 6,000 guests have been invited. Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said the guest list has been kept smaller than the January 22 consecration ceremony. The invitees include PM Modi, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Adityanath and RSS chief Bhagwat.