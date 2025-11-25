LOGIN
PM Modi to hoist sacred flag at Ayodhya Ram Temple: What it means and who all are invited for the event?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 25, 2025, 08:02 IST | Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 08:02 IST

Prime Minister Modi will hoist the saffron Dharma Dhwaj atop the 191-ft shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, marking the completion of its construction. Featuring symbols of Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, the ceremony aligns with Margashirsha Panchami 

PM Modi to hoist sacred flag at Ayodhya Ram Temple
1 / 6

PM Modi to hoist sacred flag at Ayodhya Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the sacred flag atop the 191-foot shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

What is the flag hoisting about?
2 / 6

What is the flag hoisting about?

The flag features three sacred symbols — Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree — each deeply rooted in Sanatan tradition.
The Kovidara tree, a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees created by Rishi Kashyap, represents ancient hybridisation. The Sun signifies Lord Ram’s Suryavansh lineage, while Om embodies eternal cosmic energy.

What is PM Modi's schedule?
3 / 6

What is PM Modi's schedule?

Around 10 am, PM Modi will visit Saptmandir, which includes shrines of Maharshi Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Agastya, Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari, followed by Sheshavtar Mandir. At 11 am, he will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir, then perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

When will the flag hoisting take place?
4 / 6

When will the flag hoisting take place?

At noon, the Prime Minister will hoist the saffron flag on the temple shikhar, symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction and the beginning of a new era of cultural unity. He will also address the gathering.

What is the importance of the event?
5 / 6

What is the importance of the event?

The event coincides with Panchami of Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha and aligns with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Mata Sita’s Vivah Panchami, considered a day of divine union. The shikhar is built in the traditional North Indian Nagara style, while the 800-metre Parkota adopts South Indian architectural features, showcasing a blend of regional craftsmanship.

Who will attend?
6 / 6

Who will attend?

According to reports, around 6,000 guests have been invited. Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said the guest list has been kept smaller than the January 22 consecration ceremony. The invitees include PM Modi, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Adityanath and RSS chief Bhagwat.

