PM Modi's security breach: Threat calls to lawyer? Here's what we know so far and what to expect next
As per a report, a case has been registered on a complaint filed by an advocate who alleged that he was receiving threat calls over PM Modi's security breach case. Here's what we know so far and what to expect next.
In a "major security lapse", Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters on January 5 in the northern state of India, Punjab.
PM Modi was supposed to lay the foundation stone of development projects but he was returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a scheduled rally.
Indian President expressed concerns
A day after the incident, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind met PM Modi and expressed his concerns over the massive security breach.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan handle after the meeting had tweeted, "President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday."
Committee to probe security breach
India's Supreme Court appointed a five-member committee headed by former apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe the security breach.
The "questions cannot be left to one-sided enquiry" and a judicially trained mind needs to oversee the probe, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said while appointing the Justice Malhotra panel.
Complaint filed by an advocate in New Delhi
As per a report by India-based news agency PTI, the Delhi Police has registered a case on a complaint filed by an advocate who alleged that he was receiving threat calls over hearing in the PM Modi's security breach case, officials said on Wednesday (Jan 12).
A senior police officer said that the case was registered by the Special Cell unit of the Delhi Police under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
'Lawyers received threat calls'
The complainant, Vishnu Shankar Jain, told PTI that several lawyers received such threat calls last week.
"Pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) called me and said that they are taking responsibility for the breach. They also asked me to convey to the judges to not hear the case," he claimed.
What happens next?
PTI report further stated that several Supreme Court lawyers on Monday wrote to the apex court alleging that they have received calls threatening judges over the case involving the security breach that left Modi stuck for 20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab last week.
The letter, written by Supreme Court Advocate-On-Record Association (SCAORA), claimed that the calls were made allegedly by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
The result of the investigation by the SC-appointed committee will give details of the incident that led to the January 5 incident.