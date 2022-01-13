PM Modi's security breach: Threat calls to lawyer? Here's what we know so far and what to expect next

As per a report, a case has been registered on a complaint filed by an advocate who alleged that he was receiving threat calls over PM Modi's security breach case. Here's what we know so far and what to expect next.

Security lapse on January 5

In a "major security lapse", Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters on January 5 in the northern state of India, Punjab.

PM Modi was supposed to lay the foundation stone of development projects but he was returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a scheduled rally.

