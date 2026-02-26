/PM Modi tops Instagram as world’s most followed leader: Where does Trump rank? Check the top 10 list

PM Modi crossed over 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the most-followed leader in the world, marking the first time a politician has accomplished this milestone on social media. Let's have a look at the top 10 political leaders in the world.
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, now stands at the top spot among major global leaders to have the highest number of followers on Instagram, which is more than twice that of US President Donald Trump. This accomplishment came after PM Modi's recent two-day state visit to Israel (February 25–26, 2026). His account showcases government initiatives, international diplomacy, cultural moments, and personal insights, ability to connect directly with citizens and the Indian diaspora.
US President Donald Trump ranks second with 43.2 million Instagram followers. While he maintains a significant presence on Instagram, Trump primarily communicates through his own platform, Truth Social, where he posts statements and responses directly.
With 42 million Instagram followers, Barack Hussein Obama II holds the third spot globally. He is an American politician who served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. A member of the Democratic Party, he was also the first African American president.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has garnered a large Instagram following of 16.1 million, mainly due to his frequent appearances in the news amid the Russia-Ukraine war. His posts often highlight frontline updates, diplomatic engagements, and messages of resilience. Zelenskyy uses social media as a powerful communication tool to rally international support and maintain global attention on Ukraine.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has amassed 16 million Instagram followers, making him one of the most widely followed regional leaders in India. The strong following reflects his influence within Indian politics and his appeal among supporters of the ruling BJP.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has around 15 million followers on Instagram. His social media presence highlights official engagements, defence-related themes, and public outreach activities. Prabowo’s popularity online mirrors his political rise and efforts to project a strong, decisive leadership image to Indonesia’s large and digitally active population.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva commands 14.4 million Instagram followers. His posts frequently focus on social justice, economic reforms, environmental protection, and international diplomacy. Lula’s strong online following reflects his enduring popularity and his ability to mobilise public opinion through a mix of political messaging and personal appeal.
Indian MP Rahul Gandhi has 12.6 million followers on Instagram, where he shares political views, campaign moments, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of public life. Gandhi majorly uses social media to connect with younger voters, highlights several issues inside the country and shapes political narratives beyond traditional platforms.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has built an Instagram following of 11.6 million. His account highlights state affairs, international meetings, infrastructure achievements, and national events. Erdoğan’s digital presence plays a key role in reinforcing his leadership image and communicating directly with supporters in Turkey and across the global Turkish diaspora.
Argentine President Javier Milei has 6.4 million Instagram followers, reflecting his rapid rise in national politics. Known for his outspoken libertarian views, Milei uses social media to amplify policy positions, economic reforms, and campaign-style messaging. His online popularity has helped him connect with younger audiences and anti-establishment supporters.