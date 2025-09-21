/ PM Modi speech: Top 7 taxes erased forever by GST

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, hailed the much-anticipated Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0. Scheduled to take effect on September 22, the first day of Navratri, it is a new two-tier structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a demerit rate of 40 per cent reserved for super luxury and sin goods. The GST Council has decided to reduce tax rates on approximately 375 items, marking a significant step towards economic rejuvenation. In 2017, India embarked on a transformative journey with the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a unified tax system aimed at simplifying the country's complex tax structure. Here, we examine the seven major taxes that have been subsumed under GST.