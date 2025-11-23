/PM Modi's G20 diplomacy continues as he holds marathon bilateral meetings - IN PICTURES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with several world leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.
PM Modi’s G20 diplomacy focused on positioning India as a key voice of the Global South. He held marathon bilateral meetings on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Johannesburg Under his leadership, India pushed for global economic reforms, stronger multilateral cooperation, and greater representation for developing nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. The Italian prime minister expressed solidarity with India over the recent terror incident in Delhi and the two leaders also adopted the “India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, where both leaders acknowledged the growing momentum in India-Canada relations. They agreed to deepen cooperation in key sectors such as trade, investment, technology, energy, innovation, and education. Modi described the meeting as highly productive, noting progress since their earlier interaction at the G7 Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation. Their talks focused on boosting collaboration in innovation, defence, and talent mobility. Modi described the meeting as productive and aimed at enhancing momentum in India–Japan ties.
India's new push for global reforms, among old friends. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) summit in Johannesburg has called for faster reform of international institutions and stronger cooperation among the three major democracies of the Global South.
World leaders including Indian PM Narendra Modi posed for a family photo on the first day of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa
On Day 1 as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and videos and photos of their interaction went viral