LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /PM Modi's G20 diplomacy continues as he holds marathon bilateral meetings - IN PICTURES

PM Modi's G20 diplomacy continues as he holds marathon bilateral meetings - IN PICTURES

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 23, 2025, 23:39 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 23:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with several world leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney,  Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

PM Modi’s G20 diplomacy
1 / 7
(Photograph: X/MeaIndia)

PM Modi’s G20 diplomacy

PM Modi’s G20 diplomacy focused on positioning India as a key voice of the Global South. He held marathon bilateral meetings on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Johannesburg Under his leadership, India pushed for global economic reforms, stronger multilateral cooperation, and greater representation for developing nations.

PM Narendra Modi meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni
2 / 7
(Photograph: X/MeaIndia)

PM Narendra Modi meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. The Italian prime minister expressed solidarity with India over the recent terror incident in Delhi and the two leaders also adopted the “India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism”.

PM Narendra Modi meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
3 / 7
(Photograph: X/MeaIndia)

PM Narendra Modi meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, where both leaders acknowledged the growing momentum in India-Canada relations. They agreed to deepen cooperation in key sectors such as trade, investment, technology, energy, innovation, and education. Modi described the meeting as highly productive, noting progress since their earlier interaction at the G7 Summit.

PM Narendra Modi meets new Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi
4 / 7
(Photograph: X/MeaIndia)

PM Narendra Modi meets new Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation. Their talks focused on boosting collaboration in innovation, defence, and talent mobility. Modi described the meeting as productive and aimed at enhancing momentum in India–Japan ties.

Call for deeper South–South cooperation
5 / 7
(Photograph: X/MeaIndia)

Call for deeper South–South cooperation

India's new push for global reforms, among old friends. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) summit in Johannesburg has called for faster reform of international institutions and stronger cooperation among the three major democracies of the Global South.

Leaders pose for a family photo
6 / 7
(Photograph: X/MeaIndia)

Leaders pose for a family photo

World leaders including Indian PM Narendra Modi posed for a family photo on the first day of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa

'Melodi' goes viral again
7 / 7

'Melodi' goes viral again

On Day 1 as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and videos and photos of their interaction went viral

Trending Photo

PM Modi's G20 diplomacy continues as he holds marathon bilateral meetings - IN PICTURES
7

PM Modi's G20 diplomacy continues as he holds marathon bilateral meetings - IN PICTURES

IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Chennai Super Kings can go for ft Liam Livingstone, Anrich Nortje
5

IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Chennai Super Kings can go for ft Liam Livingstone, Anrich Nortje

5 nail-biting ODI clashes between India and South Africa you can’t forget
5

5 nail-biting ODI clashes between India and South Africa you can’t forget

From AB de Villiers to Virat Kohli: Meet 5 batters with most ODI hundreds between IND vs SA
5

From AB de Villiers to Virat Kohli: Meet 5 batters with most ODI hundreds between IND vs SA

Little Women to Suspicious Partner: K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun showcasing her versatility
8

Little Women to Suspicious Partner: K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun showcasing her versatility