PM Modi inaugurates world’s largest meditation centre ‘Swarved Mahamandir’

Written By: Navya Beri Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 02:26 AM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Dec 18) inaugurated the newly-built Swarved Mahamandir, which is the world's largest meditation centre, in Umaraha, Varanasi.

(Photograph: Twitter )

PM Modi calls 'Swarved Mahamandir' classic example of India's rich heritage

PM Modi said that India has been an example of economic prosperity and physical development for the longest time and that the government, society and saints were making all the required efforts to rejuvenate Kashi.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Chief Minister of the state of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath was also present during the inauguration.

(Photograph: Twitter )

CM Yogi takes tour of the centre with PM Modi

CM Yogi along with PM Modi took a tour of the centre that can seat around 20,000 people at a time for meditation.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Verses of Swarveda carved upon walls of the Mahamandir

Verses of the Swarveda have been carved upon the walls of the Mahamandir, which is a seven-floor grand structure.

