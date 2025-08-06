/PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan: ‘State-of-the-art’ project for greater efficiency of Indian bureaucracy

The initiative is part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan to modernise Lutyens’ Delhi. Under the plan, the government has already constructed a new parliament building and the Vice President Enclave. The government has also redeveloped the Kartavya Path, which spans from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. The first to be inaugurated, Kartavya Bhavan-3, will house state ministries and departments, including the Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum & Natural Gas ministries, and the Principal Scientific Adviser’s office.