/PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan: ‘State-of-the-art’ project for greater efficiency of Indian bureaucracy

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Aug 06, 2025, 16:08 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 16:27 IST

The initiative is part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan to modernise Lutyens’ Delhi.

(Photograph: X/@narendramodi)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Aug 6) inaugurated the Kartavya Bhavan-3, the first of the 10 upcoming buildings of the Common Central Secretariat (CCS). The project, which is located at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, aimed at bringing greater efficiency by bringing various ministries and departments under one roof.

(Photograph: X/@narendramodi)

The initiative is part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan to modernise Lutyens’ Delhi. Under the plan, the government has already constructed a new parliament building and the Vice President Enclave. The government has also redeveloped the Kartavya Path, which spans from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. The first to be inaugurated, Kartavya Bhavan-3, will house state ministries and departments, including the Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum & Natural Gas ministries, and the Principal Scientific Adviser’s office.

(Photograph: X/@narendramodi)

According to the government, many key ministries currently function from “structurally outdated and inefficient” buildings, including Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan. These buildings were constructed between the 1950s and 1970s.

