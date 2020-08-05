PM Modi in Ayodhya: Hanumangarhi temple to Ram temple site

PM Modi arrived in Ayodhya in a helicopter where UP CM Adityanath among others received him. Before the function to lay the foundation stone of the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', the prime minister took part in prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple.

PM Modi at Ram temple site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the "bhoomi pujan" of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The guest list, including religious leaders who formed part of the movement that started in the 1980s, was restricted to 175 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.



(Photograph:Zee News Network)