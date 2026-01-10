/PM Modi attends Swabhiman Parv at Somnath to mark 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni’s attack

Somnath Swabhiman Parv marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni’s invasion of the Somnath Temple in 1026. The historic temple symbolises continuity of civilisations and stands as a testament to the will of the Indian people, who rebuilt the temple every time invaders destroyed it.
Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi on X posted "Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage," adding that his visit comes during #SomnathSwabhimanParv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026.
During his visit, Modi observed drone show at Somnath Temple and described Somnath as symbol of India's cultural power "In this magnificent show, the harmony between our ancient faith and modern technology left everyone spellbound. This beam of light emerging from the sacred land of Somnath is conveying the message of India's cultural power to the entire world," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the Chairman of the Shree Somnath Trust, presided over a meeting of the Trust and reviewed various phases of infrastructure upgradation at the temple premises to ensure a more comfortable experience for devotees.
The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, being held from January 8 to 11, 2026, is organised at Somnath to honour the countless Indians whose sacrifices in defending the temple continue to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations.
The Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrates the historic temple and its enduring legacy of 1,000 years of resilience despite repeated attempts at its destruction over the centuries.
Ahilyabai Holkar, the ruler of Indore and a devout Hindu queen, funded and oversaw the rebuilding of a new Somnath temple in 1783.
After independence, the effort for the restoration of the Temple was undertaken by Sardar Patel. One of the most important milestones in this journey of revival was achieved in 1951, when the restored Somnath Temple was formally opened to devotees in the presence of the then President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad. The completion of 75 years of this historic restoration in 2026 adds special significance to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.