/PM Modi attends Swabhiman Parv at Somnath to mark 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni’s attack

After independence, the effort for the restoration of the Temple was undertaken by Sardar Patel. One of the most important milestones in this journey of revival was achieved in 1951, when the restored Somnath Temple was formally opened to devotees in the presence of the then President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad. The completion of 75 years of this historic restoration in 2026 adds special significance to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.