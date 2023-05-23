PM Modi addresses Indian Diaspora in Sydney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday, May 22, on a two-day visit. On Tuesday, May 23, PM Modi, along with his Australian counterpart Albanese, was at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney to address a special community event.

Ahead of welcoming Modi to the stage, Albanese announced the renaming of Harris Park as ‘Little India’. Modi, along with Albanese, unveiled the foundation stone of ‘Little India’. Speaking at the event, Modi announced that India will open a Consulate in Brisbane to fulfil the long-pending demand of the Diaspora.

A tweet from PM’s official Twitter account read, ‘An absolute delight connecting with the Indian diaspora at the community programme in Sydney!’