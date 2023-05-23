PM Modi addresses Indian Diaspora in Sydney
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday, May 22, on a two-day visit. On Tuesday, May 23, PM Modi, along with his Australian counterpart Albanese, was at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney to address a special community event.
Ahead of welcoming Modi to the stage, Albanese announced the renaming of Harris Park as ‘Little India’. Modi, along with Albanese, unveiled the foundation stone of ‘Little India’. Speaking at the event, Modi announced that India will open a Consulate in Brisbane to fulfil the long-pending demand of the Diaspora.
A tweet from PM’s official Twitter account read, ‘An absolute delight connecting with the Indian diaspora at the community programme in Sydney!’
Australian PM Albanese calls Modi ‘the boss’
Australian PM Anthony Albanese, while addressing the audience at the special community event in Sydney, referred to PM Modi as "the boss".
India-Australia ties based on 3 ‘D’s
PM Modi, while addressing the event, stated that India-Australia ties are based on 3Ds, namely- democracy, diaspora and dosti.
The 3 'C's that bind India-Australia
Speaking at the event, Modi said that the 3 'C's, namely- cricket, curry, commonwealth define the ties between India and Australia.
Modi gets a warm welcome
While addressing the community event, Australian PM Albanese said, “The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got."