/Pluto. Arrokoth. Planet Nine? The Kuiper Belt’s wildest mysteries

The Kuiper Belt is a region of icy bodies that extends beyond the orbit of Neptune, and is home to some strange occurrences in the cosmic world. It is the shape of a doughnut and starts roughly at 30 astronomical units (AU) from the Sun, and stretches to 50 AU. The bodies that reside in the Kuiper Belt are believed to be remnants from the time our solar system formed. Pluto, a former planet that was later designated a dwarf planet, also lives in the Kuiper Belt.