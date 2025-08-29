/From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal, 5 players with most raid points in PKL history

Published: Aug 29, 2025, 15:29 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 15:29 IST
From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal, here's a look at the top five players with most raid points in PKL history.
Pardeep Narwal - 1,801 raid points
Pardeep Narwal, who retired before the upcoming PKL season, leaves as the league’s top raider with 1,801 points in 190 games. He played for three teams in PKL- Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas. His best season was 2017 when he set a record by scoring 369 points.
Maninder Singh - 1,528 raid points
Maninder Singh left Bengal Warriors to join Patna Pirates this season. The experienced raider is second on the PKL all-time list with 1,528 raid points in 158 matches. His best year was 2021, when he collected 264 points.
Pawan Sehrawat - 1,318 raid points
Pawan Sehrawat, ranked third on the all-time raiding charts, he has 1,318 points from 139 matches. He rose to fame with Bengaluru Bulls and later played for Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans.
Arjun Deshwal - 1,174 raid points
Star PKL raider, Arjun Deshwal, is fourth on the list with 1,174 raid points in 114 games. His best season was in 2022 when he scored 296 points for Jaipur.
Naveen Kumar - 1,102 raid points
Naveen Kumar, who had been with Dabang Delhi since 2018, has recently joined Haryana Steelers for the Season 12. The raider has 1,102 points from 107 matches.