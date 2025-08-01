LOGIN
Five players with most 150-plus scores in Tests. Root is fifth, check which Indian tops list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 01, 2025, 17:09 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 17:09 IST

From Joe Root to Brian Lara, here's a list of batters with most 150-plus scores in Tests. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara and Don Bradman

Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 20 times
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 20 times

Known as the ‘God of Cricket,’ Sachin Tendulkar, leads the list of batters with most 150-plus scores in Test cricket history. He achieved this milestone 20 times. In his Test career, he played 200 matches and scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.8. He is also the highest run-scorer in Tests.

Brian Lara (WI) - 19 times
(Photograph: Reuters)

Brian Lara (WI) - 19 times

Former West Indies batter, Brian Lara, features second on this elite list. During his era, he played 131 Tests and scored 11,953 runs at an average of 52.9. In his Test career, he scored 150-plus runs 19 times.

Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 19 times
(Photograph: AFP)

Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 19 times

Former Sri Lankan keeper-batter, Kumar Sangakkara, crossed the 150-run mark 19 times in Test cricket. In his Test career, he played 134 Test matches and scored 12,400 runs at an impressive average of 57.4.

Sir Don Bradman (AUS) - 18 times
(Photograph: AFP)

Sir Don Bradman (AUS) - 18 times

The legendary Australian batter, Sir Don Bradman, also features on this list. In 52 Tests, he scored 6,996 runs at an unmatched average of 99.9. He crossed the 150-run mark 18 times in Test cricket.

Joe Root (ENG) - 16 times
(Photograph: AFP)

Joe Root (ENG) - 16 times

England’s star batter Joe Root features fifth on this list and has crossed the 150-run mark 16 times in Tests. He has played 157 Test matches and scored 13,409 runs at an average of 51.2.

