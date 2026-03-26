/Plastic crisis? How the Iran war is choking petrochemical supply chains and driving price shock across Asia

About $20 billion to $25 billion ‌worth of petrochemical products pass through the Strait annually, according to Rabobank. Since the corridor that handles around 20 per cent of the world’s liquefied natural gas and 25 per cent of seaborne oil is effectively constrained, the impact has extended beyond energy markets into essential industrial materials, particularly plastics. As Reuters reports, the war is “squeezing supplies of critical raw materials”, affecting industries far beyond energy.