A garden in northern England has plants that are so dangerous that it is only accessible to the public on guided tours and where it is forbidden for visitors to smell, touch, or taste any of the vegetation.

Around 100 "toxic, intoxicating, and narcotic plants"—from deadly nightshade and hemlock to strychnine and enormous hogweed—can be found in Alnwick, Northumberland's Poison Garden.

Take a look.