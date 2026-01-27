/Planning a holiday trip? National Geographic names world’s top 10 travel destinations for 2026

Based on the list released by the National Geographic for 2026 shows that Italy’s Dolomites offer dramatic Alpine scenery with jagged peaks, flower-filled meadows and world-class skiing. Cortina d’Ampezzo, part of the region’s vast ski network, will host the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, adding to its appeal. Beyond sports, visitors can explore Ladin culture, mountain villages and museums, making the Dolomites a blend of nature, heritage and global sporting spectacle.