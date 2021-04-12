Pints and Primark: Britons mark lockdown easing with a sup and a shop

Britons on Monday toasted a significant easing of coronavirus restrictions, with early morning pints, and much-needed haircuts, as the country took a tentative step towards the resumption of normal life.

Pubs reopen at stroke of midnight

Some pubs wasted no time and opened on the stroke of midnight. Others opened later, but still much earlier than normal, and just in time for breakfast.

"I work the night shifts in the hospital," said Richard Newman, a 32-year-old doctor at the Royal London Hospital, as he waited with friends outside the Half Moon pub in east London at 9:00 am (0800 GMT).

"Hopefully, it's the end of lockdown but who knows? What does it represent? Hopefully a nice summer. It should be fun, bringing back a bit of life to London."

(Photograph:AFP)