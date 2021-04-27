'Pink supermoon' dazzles skies across the globe

While the world deals with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the universe offered some respite to Earthlings on Monday night with the “pink supermoon”. Take a look:

What is the supermoon?

The orbit of the moon around the earth is elliptical, which makes the distance between the two objects change at times. When a full moon makes its closest approach to the earth, it looks bigger and brighter than usual, therefore a “supermoon”.

(Photograph:AFP)