'Pink supermoon' dazzles skies across the globe

The orbit of the moon around the earth is elliptical, which makes the distance between the two objects change at times. When a full moon makes its closest approach to the earth, it looks bigger and brighter than usual, therefore a “supermoon”.
(Photograph:AFP)
New York City dazzles
The full moon of April, called the Super Pink Moon, rises over the skyline of Manhattan, New York on April 26, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Why is it pink?
According to NASA, this year's super moon has been called a "pink" super moon, as it appears in April and named after an American plant, pink phlox, that blooms in Spring.
(Photograph:AFP)
‘Biggest and brightest’
The full "Super Pink Moon" rises above Asuncion on April 26, 2021. April's supermoon is one of the biggest and brightest in 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Latin America shines
A huge moon dazzled Argentines, Venezuelans, and Chileans on Monday (April 26) night as a glowing supermoon rose high over Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Caracas cities.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Bondi Beach made more iconic
A pink super moon lit up the Australian sky on Monday (April 26), as Sydneysiders braved the evening chill to observe the first super moon of 2021 over iconic Bondi Beach.