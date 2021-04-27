'Pink supermoon' dazzles skies across the globe

While the world deals with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the universe offered some respite to Earthlings on Monday night with the “pink supermoon”. Take a look:

What is the supermoon?

The orbit of the moon around the earth is elliptical, which makes the distance between the two objects change at times. When a full moon makes its closest approach to the earth, it looks bigger and brighter than usual, therefore a “supermoon”.

New York City dazzles

The full moon of April, called the Super Pink Moon, rises over the skyline of Manhattan, New York on April 26, 2021.

Why is it pink?

According to NASA, this year's super moon has been called a "pink" super moon, as it appears in April and named after an American plant, pink phlox, that blooms in Spring.

‘Biggest and brightest’

The full "Super Pink Moon" rises above Asuncion on April 26, 2021. April's supermoon is one of the biggest and brightest in 2021.

Latin America shines

A huge moon dazzled Argentines, Venezuelans, and Chileans on Monday (April 26) night as a glowing supermoon rose high over Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Caracas cities.

Bondi Beach made more iconic

A pink super moon lit up the Australian sky on Monday (April 26), as Sydneysiders braved the evening chill to observe the first super moon of 2021 over iconic Bondi Beach.

