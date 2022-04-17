Pink Moon 2022: Where to watch and what it means!

The pink moon will shine during the weekend through early Monday and may be visible in most parts of the world.
A huge pink moon glowed over Chilean skies on Saturday night.
In Santiago, April's full moon was visible over the South American capital city.
The celestial phenomenon is called a "Pink Moon," as it appears in April and is named after an American plant, pink phlox, that blooms in Spring.
The celestial phenomenon also marks the calendar for different religious festivities around the globe.
According to NASA, the full moon will be on Saturday afternoon, April 16, 2022, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude.
It will be on Sunday morning from the India Standard Time Zone eastward across the rest of Asia, Australia and the Pacific Ocean.
The US space agency said the Moon will appear full for about three days from early Friday morning through early Monday morning making this a full moon weekend.
In the Christian ecclesiastical calendar, this is the Paschal Moon, from which the date of Easter is calculated, NASA explained.
Pesach or passover begins at sundown on Friday, April 15 and ends at nightfall on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The Seder feasts are on the first two evenings of passover.
For Hindus, this full moon corresponds with Hanuman Jayanti, the celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman, celebrated in most areas on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra.
For Buddhists, especially in Sri Lanka, this full moon is Bak Poya, commemorating when the Buddha visited Sri Lanka and settled a dispute between chiefs, avoiding a war, NASA said.
In the Islamic calendar, the months start with the first sighting of the waxing crescent moon shortly after the new moon. This full moon is near the middle of the holy month of Ramadan.
A full pink moon rises next to the Central Park tower in Caracas on Saturday.
Full moon also known as Pink Moon rises behind the Basra International Stadium, in Iraq's southern city on April 16.
Pink full moon is seen behind a stork in the village of Rzanicino, near Skopje in North Macedonia.