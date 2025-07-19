/Pilot sucked out of plane at 17,000 ft! How he miraculously lived to tell the tale of a mid-flight nightmare..

It began as a routine holiday flight from Birmingham to Málaga, but within minutes, it turned into one of aviation’s most extraordinary survival stories. On 10 June 1990, British Airways Flight 5390 departed Birmingham Airport for Málaga with 81 passengers and six crew on board. Operated by a BAC 1-11-500, the flight was scheduled to take around two and a half hours. Just 13 minutes into the journey, at 08:33 local time, as the aircraft climbed to 17,300 feet over Didcot, Oxfordshire, disaster struck. What caused this near, tragedy was shockingly simple and changed aviation safety forever.