Pictures | Quad: Strategic security dialogue aimed at countering Chinese influence

September 2021 summit

US President Joe Biden hosted the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,former Australian PM Scott Morrison and former Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga in Washington,D.C.

They announced further initiatives on Covid-19 vaccines,critical and emerging technology, and combating climate change.They also launched Quad cooperation on clean energy supply chains,infrastructure, cyber security,sustainable and stable use of outer space,and cultivating next-generation STEM talent.

March 2022: The Quad Leaders met virtually to reaffirm their commitment to the Indo-Pacific and discussed the Ukraine war.

(Photograph:Reuters)