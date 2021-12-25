Pictures: People from different parts of the world celebrate Christmas

In the above image, a pastor can be seen speaking to people who have had their homes demolished and will be celebrating Christmas in a makeshift displacement camp in Mukuru Kwa Njenga in Nairobi.
(Photograph:AFP)
Iraq
The above image is of Christmas eve in Arbil, which happens to be the capital of the Kurdish region. The term Christmas in English means “mass on Christ’s day”.
This festival is celebrated on December 25 every year around the world by singing carols, decorating Christmas tree and house, enjoying delicacies, gifting things to loved ones, attending midnight mass at churches on eve and a lot more.
(Photograph:AFP)
Pakistan
Christian devotees attend a prayer service at Sacred Heart Cathedral to celebrate Christmas in Lahore.
(Photograph:AFP)
India
To celebrate Christmas, christian devotees pray at Sacred Heart Shrine Church in India's southern city Chennai.
(Photograph:AFP)
Indonesia
Puppet master Indra Suroinggeno can be seen playing Christmas-themed puppetry in Bantul, Yogyakarta.
As per AFP, a small community in Indonesia is celebrating Christmas by telling stories about the birth of Jesus using a puppet show.
(Photograph:AFP)
Philippines
Catholic people attend the Christmas mass in a destroyed church in Alegria, Surigao del Norte province. This comes after the super typhoon Rai caused massive destruction in Philippines, forcing people to leave their homes and killing nearly 400 people.
(Photograph:AFP)
Kosovo
Children perform at the Mother Teresa Cathedral during the midnight Christmas mass in Pristina. Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ, who is regarded as the son of God. Christ was born to Joseph and Mary in Bethlehem.
Although the exact date and month of Christ's birth seem to be unknown, the Western Christian Church declared December 25 as the date for birth of Christ to officially recognise it.
(Photograph:AFP)
New York
The above image is from Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Brooklyn where a man dressed as Santa Clause. He can be seen dancing with a staff member during a Christmas party.
(Photograph:AFP)
Palestine
The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa shakes hands with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh during a Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine's church, in Bethlehem, which lies in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan Cardinal Albert Malcolm Ranjith leads a Christmas gathering at the Basilica of our lady of Lanka in Ragama.
(Photograph:AFP)
Vatican
Pope Francis holds a figurine of baby Jesus during the Christmas eve mass at St Peter's basilica. People celebrate this day as the one when God had sent his son on earth to rid the world of their sins.