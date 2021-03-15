Pictures: Meet the Mandaeans — Disciples of John the Baptist

Mandaeans traditionally speak a variety of Aramaic, the language of Christ. They call Adam their prophet and revere John the Baptist — "saba" is Aramaic for baptise, "manda" means knowledge. They trace their roots to pre-Christian times and some scholars believe the sect was a heretical branch of Judaism that spread south through the land of the two rivers, or Mesopotamia, in the second century AD.



The language of Christ

(Photograph:AFP)