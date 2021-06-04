Pictures: Homecoming to Israel for 'lost' Jews in India delayed by COVID-19

More than 100 Jews from India's northeastern Manipur state have had to delay plans to emigrate to Israel as family members fell ill with COVID-19 and were placed in quarantine in New Delhi.

The Golden opportunity

Soizagin, 40, who will soon renounce his Indian citizenship, calls his permanent move to Israel a "golden opportunity".

"We have been very excited," said Soizagin who goes by only one name and is recuperating at a Sikh temple, which has been turned into a COVID care centre.

"(We've been delayed) just because of this COVID positivity. Otherwise...we should have left by 31st of last month."

(Photograph:Reuters)