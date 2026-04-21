/PICS | USS Abraham Lincoln receives supplies after reports of food shortages

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) received supplies in the Arabian Sea amid a US naval blockade. This comes after viral claims of food shortages on American ships, which the US denied.
Amid the United States naval blockade, the US Central Command shared visuals as aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) received supplies in the Arabian Sea during a vertical replenishment with supply ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) on Sunday (Apr 18). The aircraft carrier has been operating in the region since, enforcing the US blockade on vessels attempting to enter and leave Iranian ports. This comes days after reports surfaced claiming a shortage of food supplies on the US warships amid the Iran war.
In a post on X, US CENTCOM shared the images of supplies being delivered and wrote, “Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) receives supplies during a vertical replenishment in the Arabian Sea with supply ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), April 18. Abraham Lincoln is currently operating in the Middle East enforcing the U.S. naval blockade on vessels attempting to enter and depart Iranian ports.”
Reports emerged from accounts of US service members and their families suggesting that conditions aboard USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli have become increasingly strained, with claims of food shortages surfacing. Crew members allegedly described poor meal quality and being “hungry all the time.”
Iranian Embassy in Sierra Leone on Friday (Apr 17) mocked the United States for feeding its soldiers pitiful portions, sharing alleged images of food being served to US soldiers amid the war. In a post on X, the embassy wrote, “No goodies on the table for Israel’s foot soldiers... They sure get to die for them, though!”
However, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth dismissed the allegations, calling reports of shortages “false”. He said both USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli have sufficient food supplies, with nutritionally balanced meals provided to all personnel. Emphasising troop welfare, he reiterated that the Navy ensures proper portioning and health standards, countering viral claims circulating across social media platforms.