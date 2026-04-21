/PICS | USS Abraham Lincoln receives supplies after reports of food shortages

Amid the United States naval blockade, the US Central Command shared visuals as aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) received supplies in the Arabian Sea during a vertical replenishment with supply ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) on Sunday (Apr 18). The aircraft carrier has been operating in the region since, enforcing the US blockade on vessels attempting to enter and leave Iranian ports. This comes days after reports surfaced claiming a shortage of food supplies on the US warships amid the Iran war.