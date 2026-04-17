/PICS | USS Abraham Lincoln conducts US blockade operations in Arabian Sea

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) leads US blockade operations in the Arabian Sea, with 10,000+ troops, 12 ships and 100 aircraft deployed amid tensions with Iran.
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is conducting US blockade operations in the Arabian Sea as the United States moves to block Iran’s ports and coastlines amid conflict in West Asia, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Thursday (Apr 16). It added that the ship’s embarked carrier air wing includes eight F-35C stealth fighters, F/A-18 fighter jets, EA-18G electronic attack aircraft, E-2D command and control planes, MH-60 helicopters and CMV-22B Ospreys for logistics support.
CENTCOM clarified that the US forces are not blockading the Strait of Hormuz. It added that over 10,000 American service members, more than 12 ships, and more than 100 aircraft have enforced the blockade in regional waters to ensure that “no vessels violate the President’s proclamation.”
This comes after US President Donald Trump, on April 12, announced a blockade of ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz after the Islamabad talks failed to reach a breakthrough. Another round of talks is expected to take place later this week, according to Reuters.
The US–Israel–Iran conflict has entered a crucial de-escalation phase, with a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon coming into effect at midnight on April 17. Brokered by the United States and mediated by Pakistan, the truce builds on a broader two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran aimed at easing tensions after weeks of fighting.
Meanwhile, Trump has said that Iran agreed to give up its stockpile of enriched uranium, described by him as “nuclear dust”, raising hopes that a wider peace deal may be within reach. He has also invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the White House to formalise what he called a “historic peace agreement.”
However, despite diplomatic efforts, the situation on the ground remains fragile. Hours before the ceasefire took effect, violence in southern Lebanon killed at least seven people in Ghazieh, while Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel, injuring two. Although the group has not formally declared its position, it has signalled willingness to honour the truce if Israeli strikes stop. Netanyahu has welcomed the ceasefire but reiterated that the disarmament of Hezbollah is essential for long-term stability.