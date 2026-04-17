/PICS | USS Abraham Lincoln conducts US blockade operations in Arabian Sea

However, despite diplomatic efforts, the situation on the ground remains fragile. Hours before the ceasefire took effect, violence in southern Lebanon killed at least seven people in Ghazieh, while Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel, injuring two. Although the group has not formally declared its position, it has signalled willingness to honour the truce if Israeli strikes stop. Netanyahu has welcomed the ceasefire but reiterated that the disarmament of Hezbollah is essential for long-term stability.