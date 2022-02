Pics: Underground metro stations in Kyiv serve as bomb shelters amid Russian invasion

After Russia launched a 'military operation' in Ukraine, large groups of people were seen heading to the underground metro stations in Kyiv. These metro stations have been serving as shelter to many who were left homeless after several missiles hit various regions

People head to underground metro stations

Large groups of people were seen heading to the underground metro stations in Kyiv after Russia launched a 'military operation' in Ukraine.

These metro stations have been serving as shelter to many who were left left homeless after several missiles hit various regions.

(Photograph:AFP)